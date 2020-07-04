NEW YORK

Man arrested in molotov cocktail case

Federal authorities arrested a man Saturday they say supplied glass bottles to a woman charged with hurling a molotov cocktail at an occupied New York City police vehicle during unrest after George Floyd’s killing.

In court papers, prosecutors said Tim Amerman admitted to law enforcement agents that he invited Samantha Shader to take bottles from his recycling bin as she headed to the protests on May 29 but didn’t think she’d be using them to create an incendiary device.

Amerman, 29, of Saugerties, N.Y., said that he also gave Shader masks, rope, plastic Baggies, marijuana and $10 in gas money, and that she took a hammer from his tool bucket, according to prosecutors.

Amerman is charged with civil disorder and civil disorder conspiracy.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Officer shot and killed in store parking lot

An officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.

Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said.

The gunman, described as a 57-year-old white man, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.

— Associated Press