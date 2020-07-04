Amerman, 29, of Saugerties, N.Y., said that he also gave Shader masks, rope, plastic Baggies, marijuana and $10 in gas money, and that she took a hammer from his tool bucket, according to prosecutors.
Amerman is charged with civil disorder and civil disorder conspiracy.
— Associated Press
OHIO
Officer shot and killed in store parking lot
An officer who was responding to a call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.
Toledo Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight in the parking lot of a Home Depot and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Police Chief George Kral said at a news conference.
Witnesses told police the man shot the officer with a handgun and then went into a wooded area. At some point, officers heard a single gunshot coming from the woods, Kral said.
The gunman, described as a 57-year-old white man, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head around 3:15 a.m.
— Associated Press