TEXAS

Man charged with abduction of girl

A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth as she walked with her mother.

Fort Worth police said the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill.

Police said Michael Webb, 51, was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He is being held without bond.

Officer Buddy Calzada said a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car. Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

She was taken to a hospital.

— Associated Press

Church opens sanctuary after mass shooting

A South Texas church began a fresh chapter of worship on Sunday as it opened a new sanctuary a year and a half after a gunman killed more than two dozen congregants in the deadliest mass shooting in state history.

Parishioners, elected leaders and relatives of those killed or injured at the First Baptist Church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs gathered at the new sanctuary for its dedication.

The Rev. Frank Pomeroy told the crowd that they were celebrating God’s glory while remembering “those who have paid a price for this incredible facility.”

The church commemorated the victims by reading their names as the church bell rang, and those connected to them stood up in the crowd. Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Pomeroy, was among those killed.

Gov. Greg Abbott told worshipers that despite the trying time since the attack, Sunday marked another step toward healing and recovery.

A gunman fatally shot 25 people at the church on Nov. 5, 2017. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the victims was pregnant.

— Associated Press