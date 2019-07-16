LOUISIANA

Man charged in death of black activist

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, the Baton Rouge activist whose body was found in a car trunk last week, police announced Tuesday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspect, Ronn Jermaine Bell, was several months behind on his rent payments to Roberts-Joseph, 75, a community leader who founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American History Museum in 2001 and pushed to elevate Juneteenth to a state and national holiday honoring the freeing of slaves.

The suspect’s motives were still under investigation, Paul said. Police do not believe the killing was a hate crime or motivated by Roberts-Joseph’s activism. Roberts-Joseph died of traumatic asphyxiation, including suffocation, according to an autopsy conducted Monday by the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. The office ruled the death a homicide.

The final autopsy report could take up to 90 days.

Roberts-Joseph was discovered dead Friday afternoon three miles from her home after police received anonymous tips, according to authorities. Police said they do not think the tipsters were involved in the killing.

— Hannah Knowles

OKLAHOMA

Judge frees man after 28 years in prison

An Oklahoma man was released from prison after serving nearly three decades of time for a murder a judge said Monday that he did not commit. It was the same judge that overturned his brother’s wrongful conviction in 2016.

Corey Atchison, 48 walked out of court a free man 28 years after he was convicted of shooting James Lane during a robbery in 1990. District Court judge Sharon Holmes found that his case was marred by a “fundamental miscarriage of justice,” according to local reports.

Prosecutors immediately filed a notice of appeal of the ruling, the Associated Press reported.

Malcolm Scott, Atchison’s younger brother, had a murder conviction in an unrelated case overturned by Holmes in 2016.

The case had failed multiple appeals before, but took on a new life after a lawyer, Joseph Norwood, found information from multiple witnesses who said Atchison was not the shooter, the Tulsa World reported.

— Eli Rosenberg

New York raises smoking age to 21: New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D). The change, which takes effect in 120 days, will apply to the sales of traditional tobacco products as well as electronic cigarettes and vaporizers. Sixteen states have approved raising the smoking age to 21. Hundreds of local communities, including New York City, have made the move to 21.

Elusive alligator caught in Chicago: An elusive alligator residing in a Chicago lagoon was caught early Tuesday after the reptile, thought to be an abandoned pet, captivated locals for nearly a week. The alligator, called "Chance the Snapper" after Chicago-born hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper, is a 5-foot-3 male who appeared to be "very healthy," said Kelley Gandurski, executive director for Chicago Animal Care and Control. Chicago authorities brought in Frank Robb, an expert from Florida with nearly 24 years' experience capturing reptiles, to stake out the animal in Humboldt Park lagoon on Chicago's West Side after it eluded a volunteer trapper.

— From news services