Utah

Man charged in death of missing student

After nearly two weeks of searching for missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, authorities announced Friday that her charred remains were found in the backyard of a man’s home in Salt Lake City.

The man, Ayoola Ajayi, was arrested Friday morning and faces four charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

The arrest came two days after police executed a search warrant at Ajayi’s home.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Friday that neighbors had told police they saw Ajayi burning something with fuel June 17 and 18, the two days immediately following Lueck’s disappearance. She was last heard from in the early hours of June 17, after returning from her grandmother’s funeral in California and taking a late-night Lyft ride from Salt Lake City International Airport to a park in the opposite direction of her home.

The driver dropped Lueck off at Hatch Park about 3 a.m. to meet an unidentified person waiting in a vehicle, authorities said earlier this week.

Police later used cellphone data to confirm that Lueck’s last known location was the park. They also used location services to place Ajayi at the same park, at the same time, Brown said Friday.

Indiana

Judge shot during argument is charged

One of two Indiana judges shot in the wee hours outside a fast-food restaurant was charged Friday with battery for his role in the May incident.

The Marion County prosecutor announced grand jury indictments against three people, including Clark County Judge Andrew Adams, about two months after an argument turned violent outside a White Castle in Indianapolis.

Adams and another Clark County judge, Bradley Jacobs, were shot while in Indianapolis for a work-related conference. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and authorities don’t believe they were targeted because of their jobs.

Adams and Alfredo Vazquez were each charged with two felony counts of battery and other misdemeanors. The alleged gunman, Brandon Kaiser, was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes. Jacobs wasn’t indicted.

— Associated Press

New York

3 plead guilty in plot to attack Muslim enclave

Three young men accused of plotting to attack a Muslim community in Upstate New York with homemade explosives pleaded guilty Friday.

The three men and a 16-year-old high school student from the Rochester area were arrested in January and accused of planning to attack the community of Islamberg. Police have said the defendants had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three homemade explosives.

Vincent Vetromile, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He faces seven to 12 years in prison.

Brian Colaneri, 20, and Andrew Crysel, 18, pleaded guilty to terrorism-related conspiracy. Each faces four to 12 years in prison.

The case of the 16-year-old suspect was being handled in a youth criminal court.

Police and community members in Islamberg have dismissed accusations that the Muslims of America enclave is a terrorist training ground. But the claims have persisted, often on right-wing websites and through social media.

— Associated Press

New York City gives up federal funding over abortion rule : New York City will give up $1.3 million in federal funds rather than comply with a Trump administration rule that bars federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city's public hospital system will cease participating in the federal Title X program as long as the policy is in effect. The rule announced in February bans taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibits clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers.

— From news services