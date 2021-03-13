The affidavit by FBI Special Agent Martin Daniell III says Grier appeared to be trying to sleep but swatted at an attendant when she asked him repeatedly to put on his mask, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
A passenger later summoned attendants because Grier was urinating in his seat area, Daniell wrote. The agent said Grier told him he had several beers and “a couple of shots” before boarding the flight, fell asleep on the plane and “awoke to being yelled at by the flight attendants,” who told him he was urinating.
— Associated Press
OREGON
Police say weapons found after protest
Officers found weapons and bear spray after they corralled a group of about 100 protesters on Friday, Portland police said Saturday. The police bureau said officers surrounded the protesters about 15 minutes after the march began at 9 p.m. Friday in the city’s Pearl District because some began smashing windows.
Some protesters confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, the department said. Officers used pepper spray.
Thirteen people face charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with police.
— Associated Press
Flights canceled in storm: Nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder through Sunday night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills could see up to 30 inches.
— From news reports