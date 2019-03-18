NEW JERSEY

Hearing for man accused of killing mob boss

The man charged with killing the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family wrote pro-President Trump slogans on his hand and flashed them to journalists before a court hearing Monday.

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday in New Jersey in the death of Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali last week in front of his Staten Island home.

While waiting for a court hearing to begin in Toms River, N.J., in which he agreed to be extradited to New York, Comello held up his left hand.

On it were scrawled pro-Trump slogans including “MAGA Forever,” an abbreviation of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” It also read “United We Stand MAGA” and “Patriots In Charge.” In the center of his palm he had drawn a large circle. It was not immediately clear why he had done so. Some media reports suggested it was a “Q,” signifying the QAnon conspiracy group.

Comello’s lawyer, Brian Neary, would not discuss the writing on his client’s hand.Comello’s Manhattan lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, said his client has been placed in protective custody because of “serious threats” that had been made against him, but gave no details of them.

Cali, 53, was shot to death last Wednesday by a gunman who may have crashed his truck into Cali’s car to lure him outside. Police said Cali was shot 10 times.

Police have not yet said whether they believe Cali’s murder was a mob hit.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Ex-doctor gets 79 years for child sex assault

A former Pennsylvania pediatrician was sentenced to at least 79 years in prison on Monday for the sexual assault of 31 children, most of them patients, as his now-adult victims blasted not only their abuser but the system that let him get away with it for so long.

Johnnie Barto, 71, of Johnstown was sentenced on dozens of criminal counts, including aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment. Prosecutors said he spent decades abusing children in the exam room at his pediatric practice in western Pennsylvania and at local hospitals, opting to become a pediatrician so he’d have a ready supply of victims.

He typically abused prepubescent girls. One was an infant.

“I grieve for the little girl I should have been, for the childhood I should’ve had. . . . I grieve for all the children you hurt,” Erika Brosig, who was sexually abused at age 13, said at Barto’s sentencing.

Brosig and 18 other people gave victim impact statements Monday, both in person and through a prosecutor, describing their pain and hurt.

Barto’s wife, Linda Barto, was among them. “He has been lying to me about everything for all of the 52 years I have known him,” she said.

Authorities had a chance to stop Barto in 2000, when he appeared before the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine on administrative charges that he molested two young girls in the 1990s. But regulators threw out the case, saying the allegations were “incongruous to his reputation.”

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Lethal injection protocol records are open, court rules

A federal appeals court sided with news media organizations Monday in ruling that Alabama can’t keep its lethal injection protocol secret from the public.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit rejected Alabama’s argument that its execution method is not a court record and thus should remain secret.

At issue is what the court described as the botched execution of Doyle Hamm on Feb. 22, 2018. The court said that after several failed attempts to insert a needle into his veins, the execution was called off as midnight approached. The Associated Press and other news outlets then sought the state’s execution protocol and related records.

“Alabama is the most secretive state in the country with respect to its protocol,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

— Associated Press