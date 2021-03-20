Gutierrez said Lannon had said that he had lured several victims to a home in New Mexico and dismembered some of them.

Authorities said in court documents that Lannon made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse. Lannon has been charged only with the death in New Jersey, and his lawyer says his client was provoked. He has been named as a person of interest in the four New Mexico slayings.

Police Lt. David Chavez in Lannon’s hometown of Grants, N.M., said authorities aren’t aware of any missing-person or homicide reports that would fit Lannon’s narrative.

NORTH CAROLINA

Russian pleads guilty in bribery charge

A Russian national in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to bribery and other charges after prosecutors say he received more than $150 million in kickbacks from contractors seeking deals with the Russian military.

Leonid Teyf, 59, of Raleigh pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. court in New Bern and agreed to forfeit nearly $6 million in assets.

Prosecutors say Teyf and his wife lived in a gated golf-course community until he was indicted in December 2018. Teyf and his wife had luxury cars, expensive artwork and a 17,000-square-foot house tended by housekeepers, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Teyf used his position as an executive with a military supplier to extract kickbacks from subcontractors seeking to do business with Russia’s armed forces. The scheme stretched back more than a decade.