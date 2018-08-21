COLORADO

Man charged in family's killing doesn't enter plea

A Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters appeared in court Tuesday to hear the charges against him, days after his family members’ bodies were discovered at the oil field where he worked.

Christopher Watts, 33, barely spoke and did not formally enter a plea to the charges during his court appearance in Greeley, Colo., about 60 miles north of Denver.

The sensational case began in the nearby community of Frederick last week when Watts’s wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing in the former mining town.

Police arrested Watts on Aug. 15, and on Monday he was formally charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Watts told investigators that he was having an affair with a co-worker and announced to his wife he wanted a separation, according to an arrest affidavit made public Monday.

Shanann Watts, after hearing her husband wanted to leave her, strangled the couple’s two daughters, Christopher Watts told police. Watts said he then went into a rage and strangled Shanann.

Prosecutors, in charging Watts with murder in the deaths of all three family members, have discounted his claim that his wife killed their daughters. Watts has been ordered jailed without bond and faces the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder.

— Reuters

VERMONT

Transgender candidate reports death threats

Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate says she has been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.

Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial primary last week, says the threats began before the primary when people across the country and around the world started to pay attention to her campaign.

Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor.

She says the threats have been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.

As a result of the threats, Hallquist says her campaign isn’t publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Man charged with killing city employee

A Utah man called a city worker to his house, shot her in the head and set her body on fire after she mailed him a notice to clean up his yard in suburban Salt Lake City, prosecutors said in charges filed Tuesday.

Kevin W. Billings, 64, killed code enforcement officer Jill Robinson with a single gunshot to the head, then doused her and her work truck with gasoline and set both on fire, authorities said in court documents.

Billings was charged with 13 counts, including aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, arson and desecration of a human body.

Billings said Robinson, 52, “got what she deserved” after “years of harassment,” police said.

He also burned his neighbors’ house down, apparently believing they had reported his yard to officials in West Valley City, the charges say.

He had been clearing thick vegetation from around the fence for days before setting the fire, prosecutors said. It killed five dogs and a cat, but his neighbors were not hurt. Billings also was charged with animal cruelty.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

Judge quits over abuse of power allegations

A veteran Oklahoma judge accused of abuse of power after he jailed hundreds of people for contempt of court has resigned, raising the possibility of litigation to recoup what attorneys said Tuesday could be thousands of dollars in improperly assessed fines.

District Judge Curtis DeLapp, who faced an ouster trial on Oct. 15 before the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, announced his resignation in a statement Monday.

DeLapp agreed to resign, abandon his reelection campaign and never again serve as a judge in Oklahoma. He keeps his judicial retirement benefits.

A petition that Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Combs filed Aug. 1 accused DeLapp of gross neglect of duty.

The removal petition says DeLapp had issued “in excess of 200 direct contempt citations ordering incarceration” since 2016, in violation of due process rights.

Among the cases listed in the petition was a woman cited for direct contempt of court and jailed for four days in December 2015 for eating sunflower seeds in court.

— Associated Press