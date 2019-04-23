LOUISIANA

Man charged with trespassing in executive mansion

Louisiana State Police have revealed an extraordinary security breach at the Governor’s Mansion, saying they had arrested a man last week who trespassed into the building and damaged property before falling asleep on a couch.

Reynard Green, 34, of Baton Rouge was booked April 17 on counts including simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

Booking records showed Green was found asleep on a couch and had broken an antique wooden table, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said Monday. The sheriff said booking records referred to the location of the incident only as a “governmental building.”

State police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Green also had assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to police headquarters. Gautreaux said officials also found suspected narcotics on Green after patting him down.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) refused to divulge details Tuesday — including whether he and his wife were at the mansion during the incident — when questioned during a Louisiana Press Association luncheon in Baton Rouge.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Man sentenced in female jogger's death

A man convicted of murder in the 2016 death of a New York City runner was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Chanel Lewis was convicted this month of killing Karina Vetrano in a case that stirred urban fears, helped change the state’s DNA investigation rules and raised questions about race and police procedures.

On Monday, the judge denied a defense motion to set aside the guilty verdict after hearing arguments about alleged juror misconduct.

Phil Vetrano found his 30-year-old daughter’s body, sexually abused and strangled, in a park where they often went for runs together.

The attack redoubled the wariness of women who run alone, and it baffled investigators for a time. Lewis was arrested six months later.

Authorities said his DNA was found on Vetrano’s neck and cellphone and in a mixture of DNA under her fingernails. His own phone contained downloaded photos of the crime scene and searches for information about the case, police said.

And Lewis recorded a confession, saying he was upset at someone else — a neighbor of his who played loud music — and “lost it” when he saw Vetrano.

Lewis said he strangled Vetrano but didn’t sexually abuse her.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

High court upholds firing of Broward sheriff

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against a sheriff who fought his removal from office after the governor said he failed to prevent last year’s Parkland school shooting.

Florida’s highest court agreed Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was within his authority to suspend Scott Israel as Broward County sheriff this year. The justices noted that under the Florida Constitution, the state Senate is responsible for deciding whether the removal should be permanent.

Senate leaders decided to first let the case go through the courts.

DeSantis said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep students safe during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which17 people were killed.

Israel has said DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority and interfered with the public’s right to elect their sheriff.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Republican legislator switches to Democrat

The longest-serving Republican in the Iowa legislature announced Tuesday that he is becoming a Democrat, saying he didn’t want to remain in a party led by President Trump.

Rep. Andy McKean said he made his choice after returning to the legislature after years away from politics and finding the GOP had changed. Another significant factor, he said, was the presidency of Trump. He said if the president’s behavior and leadership is the new normal, “I want no part of it.”

McKean, 69, a retired attorney from the eastern Iowa city of Anamosa, first entered the House in 1979 and served seven terms. He left the legislature but returned to the Senate in 1993 and served three terms. He then won election to the House in 2016 and was reelected in 2018. He has served nearly 29 years in the legislature.

McKean said he’ll register as a Democrat when he returns home later this week and plans to seek reelection as a Democrat in 2020.

— Associated Press