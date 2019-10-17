She was rushed to a hospital and the fetus was delivered by cesarean section but was dead. An autopsy found that the bullet hit Melanie Pettibone in the thigh and traveled to her uterus.

Police initially arrested Sheldon Pettibone for negligently discharging the gun, but on Wednesday he was charged with manslaughter. Pettibone appeared in court Thursday on the new charges. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

AD

Police say Pettibone admitted he was distracted by a football game on TV. He said it was possible the gun fired because of “operator error.”

AD

— Associated Press

NORTHEAST

Storm shuts power, causes school closures

A record-breaking autumn storm plunged hundreds of thousands of people into the dark, toppled trees, canceled schools and delayed trains in the Northeast, while persistent winds Thursday hampered efforts to clean up and restore power.

The nor’easter brought high winds and rain to the region Wednesday and Thursday. Winds gusted to as high as 90 mph on Cape Cod, Mass., where about 200,000 residents lost power.

The storm left nearly 200,000 people without power in Maine, too. Heavy rain combined with 60 mph wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines, the Maine Emergency Management Agency said as it advised residents to look for hazards Thursday because many roads were unsafe.

AD

In Portland, Maine, the atmospheric pressure at sea level — an indicator of the strength of a storm — was the lowest ever recorded in October, said William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Maine.

AD

Nine boats were tossed ashore in Rockland, Maine, and a pier suffered some damage, said Sarah Flink, executive director of Cruise Maine.

The nor’easter formed off New Jersey, strengthening as it traveled north. New York authorities said a wind-driven fire destroyed three houses in the Fire Island hamlet of Ocean Bay Park early Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Train delays, power outages and school cancellations were reported throughout the region Thursday morning.

AD

Most areas saw rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, though some areas of southern New England got about 4 inches.

In New Hampshire, about 100 school districts reported closings and delays Thursday morning because of no electricity or downed trees and powerlines.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Diocese to pay millions

to clergy abuse victims

A Pennsylvania diocese on Thursday announced a nearly $4.4 million payout to 57 victims of sexual abuse by its clergy and seminarians.

AD

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg made the announcement about the payment through the out-of-court compensation program.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that most dioceses in the state set up similar compensation funds in the wake of a 2018 grand jury report that detailed a seven-decade history of allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy and subsequent coverups by bishops.

AD

The Greensburg diocese said it paid $4,350,000, averaging out to about $75,000 for each claimant. It was unclear how people applied to the program or how many people were denied.

The diocese includes Westmoreland, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

The diocese said six other claims have remained unresolved since it unveiled the program in February.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Resentencing ordered for death-row inmate

A federal appeals court says a Georgia man sentenced to die for killing a co-worker more than 30 years ago should be resentenced, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

AD

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled in the case of Lawrence Jefferson, 64, who was convicted of killing Edward Taulbee. According to court filings, Jefferson killed Taulbee when the pair went to Lake Allatoona to fish after work on May 1, 1985.

The appeals court said Jefferson should be resentenced because his trial lawyers failed to present to the jury mitigating evidence of brain damage that severely impaired his judgment and ability to control his behavior.

— Associated Press

AD