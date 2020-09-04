Scott Dingess, 50, has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as the other man killed inside Skernivitz’s car.

Police Chief Calvin Williams did not provide details about the shooting at a briefing.

Skernivitz and Dingess were shot around 10 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. A Cleveland police official knowledgeable about some details of the shooting, but who was not authorized to speak publicly, said that Skernivitz was working undercover as part of a drug operation and that Dingess was a police informant.

Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, said there were no other officers in the area when the two men were shot.

Officials have not said whether Skernivitz, a 25-year veteran, was working Thursday night as part of the federal task force or as a member of the Cleveland police gang unit to which he was normally assigned.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Extradition of two in Ghosn case approved

Two American men accused of smuggling Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges can be extradited, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell issued a ruling approving the extradition of Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his son Peter Taylor, but the final decision rests with the State Department.

The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges that they helped Ghosn flee the country last year with the former Nissan boss tucked away in a box on a private jet. The flight went first to Turkey, then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Bank records show Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to Peter Taylor in October 2019, prosecutors said in court documents. Ghosn’s son also made cryptocurrency payments totaling about $500,000 to Peter Taylor in the first five months of this year, prosecutors say.

The Taylors have been in a Massachusetts jail since they were arrested in May. Their attorneys never denied the allegations, but argued they can’t be extradited because their actions don’t fit under the law with which Japan is trying to convict them.

— Associated Press

Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing during training: A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday. According to data obtained by the Associated Press from Fort Hood officials, this is the 28th soldier from the Central Texas base to die this year. According to Fort Hood officials, Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, died Wednesday after he collapsed following physical fitness training on Aug. 28. He was initially transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on the base and then transferred on Aug. 30 to Baylor Scott and White Health in Temple, Tex., where Army officials said he died with his family by his side.