Earlier in the day, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said he asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to drop the charges, according to a statement.

“Given the totality of circumstances and the department’s significant level of concern around this incident, it would be insensitive to advocate for these charges,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “While we will not rush to judgment, the level of concern over the tactics used in this incident is significant.”

AD

AD

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said that footage of Friday’s shooting was “extremely disturbing” and that she supported Beck’s rare request for prosecutors to be sent directly to the scene. The shooting came the same day that Lightfoot and the department announced a safety plan for the city’s rail system amid a spike in crime, including more officers on trains and at stations.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the use of force, while the state’s attorney and FBI conducted the underlying criminal review. Guglielmi said the department was cooperating fully.

Foxx’s office didn’t return messages Sunday.

Roman’s attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, said that he had surgery after he was shot in the abdomen and buttocks, and that he will probably need more operations. He remained hospitalized Sunday but was no longer in critical condition.

AD

AD

Police have said only one officer fired a weapon, striking Roman twice, but the department has not named either of the officers involved.

— Associated Press

Car smashes Calif. home: A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through a house in southern California, authorities said. The man suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle barreled over a power pole, through two yards and into the home in Riverside about 1 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said. The car almost completely entered the structure, rendering it uninhabitable, the Press-Enterprise reported. Nothing was between the wall and the car except the resident, Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a tool normally employed to cut open smashed vehicles, to free the man. Police arrested the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man. He could face charges including driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood alcohol level higher than .08 causing injury, both felonies, the newspaper said. Damage to the house was estimated at $200,000. Four adults were displaced and went to stay with relatives.