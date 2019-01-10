MASSACHUSETTS

Man who hacked into hospital sent to prison

A man who attacked the computer network of a renowned hospital in Boston to protest the care of a teenager at the center of a high-profile custody battle was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in prison.

Martin Gottesfeld said he has no regrets for the cyberattacks he orchestrated on Boston Children’s Hospital and a treatment home in 2014, which cost the facilities tens of thousands of dollars and disrupted operations for days.

Gottesfeld’s lack of remorse drew a scathing rebuke from U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who called his crimes “contemptible, invidious and loathsome.”

Gottesfeld, a self-proclaimed member of the international hacking group Anonymous who calls himself an “Obama-era political prisoner,” insists his actions weren’t criminal because he says he was trying to save the life of Justina Pelletier.

The Connecticut teenager was placed in state custody in Massachusetts after her parents disputed Boston Children’s Hospital doctors’ diagnosis of their daughter.

Pelletier had previously been diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, a disorder that affects cellular energy production, but Boston Children’s Hospital diagnosed her problems as psychiatric.

The case drew national media attention and ignited a debate over parental rights. Pelletier was later returned to her parents on a judge’s order.

Gottesfeld was arrested in 2016 after he and his wife fled the country and were picked up by a Disney cruise ship when their sailboat ran into trouble off the coast of Cuba.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Coroner IDs 2nd man to die in donor's home

A second man who died at the Southern California home of a Democratic donor in less than two years was identified Thursday.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office said Timothy Dean, 55, of West Hollywood was the man pronounced dead at the donor’s apartment on Monday.

Dean is the second black man in a year and a half to have died at the West Hollywood residence of Ed Buck, a 64-year-old white man who has donated tens of thousands of dollars to California candidates and is well known in LGBTQ political circles.

Activists have been calling for Buck’s arrest, saying if Dean and the other man who died, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, had been white, there would be more attention and action on the case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into Dean’s death will include a review of Moore’s death.

Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose in July 2017. He was found naked on a mattress in Buck’s living room, which was littered with drug paraphernalia.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, has said Buck and Moore were friends and that his client had nothing to do with his death.

He told the Los Angeles Times this week that Buck was cooperating with the investigation into Dean’s death and called it accidental.

Buck came to political notice in Arizona in the 1980s as a leader of a recall drive against then-Republican Gov. Evan Mecham.

— Associated Press

OREGON

Sea lions are killed to save unique trout

Oregon wildlife officials have started killing California sea lions that threaten a fragile and unique type of trout in the Willamette River, a body of water that is miles inland from the coastal areas where the massive carnivorous aquatic mammals usually congregate to feed.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife obtained a federal permit in November to kill up to 93 California sea lions annually below Willamette Falls south of Portland to protect the winter run of the fish that begin life as rainbow trout but become steelhead when they travel to the ocean.

As of last week, wildlife managers have killed three of the animals using traps they used last year to relocate the sea lions, said Bryan Wright, project manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s marine resources program.

The adult male sea lions, which weigh nearly 1,000 pounds each, have learned that they can loiter under the falls and snack on the vulnerable steelhead as the fish power their way upriver to the streams where they hatched.

The trout travel to sea from inland rivers, grow to adulthood as steelhead in the Pacific Ocean and then return to their natal river to spawn. They can grow to 55 pounds and live up to 11 years.

— Associated Press