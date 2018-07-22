CALIFORNIA

Trader Joe's suspect first shot grandmother

A feud between a man and his grandmother over his girlfriend staying at the grandmother’s home exploded into violence that allegedly led to him taking dozens of people hostage inside a Los Angeles supermarket, a relative said Sunday.

Investigators think Gene Evin Atkins, 28, shot his grandmother several times and wounded his girlfriend at their home in South Los Angeles on Saturday before he led police on a chase and, while exchanging gunfire with officers, crashed into a pole outside the Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake section and ran inside.

Atkins was booked Sunday on suspicion of murder after Melyda Corado, 27, an employee, was fatally shot as Atkins ran into the grocery store, police said.

Atkins’s cousin Charlene Egland said he had been arguing with his grandmother Mary Elizabeth Madison, 76, “on and off for about two or three weeks” over his girlfriend staying at Madison’s home.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Branson duck boat to be recovered Monday

The duck boat that sank in a Missouri lake last week, killing 17 people, is set to be raised Monday and taken to a secure facility as part of a federal investigation of one of deadliest U.S. tourist accidents in years.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that it will oversee the salvage operations for the amphibious vessel that was carrying 31 people when it went down Thursday in a fierce and sudden storm on Table Rock Lake outside of the tourist destination of Branson.

Seven of the 14 survivors were taken to a hospital, and all but one had been discharged as of Sunday. That person was in good condition, according to a spokeswoman for Cox Medical Center Branson.

Two of the World War II-style amphibious duck boat vehicles were on the lake and headed back to shore when the storm struck, but only one made it. The dead ranged in age from 1 to 70 and came from six states.

— Reuters

Father stabs, throws away son: A Utah man is in jail on suspicion of stabbing his infant son multiple times and then putting the boy's bloody body in a garbage can, authorities said. Alex Hidalgo, 37, of Ogden was being held without bond at the Weber County jail on suspicion of felony charges of aggravated murder, abuse or desecration of a dead human body, and obstruction of justice. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer. Ogden police said Alex Hidalgo Jr., 10 months, was found unresponsive and covered in blood Friday. The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ritz Crackers recalled for possible contamination: Mondelez Global said it is voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz cracker products over potential risk of salmonella. The company, based in Hanover, N.J., said it is recalling 16 varieties of Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the United States. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled because of the potential presence of salmonella. Mondelez said no illnesses have been reported.

'Hamilton' writer establishes art fund in Puerto Rico: Lin-Manuel Miranda is helping to establish a multimillion-dollar fund to boost the arts in Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria. The "Hamilton" playwright said Sunday during a visit to the island that he hopes the fund will grow to $15 million in upcoming years. He said all money from the upcoming "Hamilton" show that will be performed in Puerto Rico in January will be donated.

— From news services