Court documents said Gurkins drove to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them and told them they didn’t belong in the home. According to the documents, Gurkins threatened to shoot the mother and four children and any other Black people who entered the property. He then threatened the family with a metal rod, prosecutors said. The family moved out a few days later.

The defendant made similar threats toward two other Black families living in the same neighborhood, according to the Justice Department.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

3 charged in the death of mentally ill man

A Chicago couple acting as caretakers for a mentally ill man and a third person have been charged with murder in the man’s slaying, authorities said.

Chicago police found the bruised body of Frederick Johnson in the couple’s South Side garage on June 25. He died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

Santino Carter, 38; Dominique Beck, 29; and Brian Gray, 48, each have each been charged with first-degree murder in Johnson’s death. Beck also is charged with neglect as a caregiver.

Carter and Beck collected Johnson’s disability checks to serve as his caretakers in their home for about two years, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday. Johnson, who was in his 40s, had schizoaffective and bipolar disorders and a history of seizures, prosecutors said.

Johnson’s bruised body was found June 25 after an anonymous tip, authorities said.

Beck, claiming to be his sister, had reported Johnson missing two days earlier, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.

Police traced the anonymous tip to Gray, who admitted that Carter paid him $100 to help clean up the scene where Johnson was killed and hide the body.

Cook County Circuit Judge John F. Lyke Jr. denied bail for Carter and Gray, and ordered Beck held in lieu of $1 million bail.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Police kill man in shootout at trailer park

San Antonio police have shot and killed a man who fired on officers and set his trailer on fire, the city’s police chief said.

A SWAT team and other officers were sent to a trailer park on the Texas city’s northeast side about 9 p.m. Wednesday after people reported a man firing a gun inside his trailer, Chief William McManus told the San Antonio Express-News.

McManus said the man began shooting out of his trailer at the officers and eventually set it on fire. The man escaped the burning trailer and proceeded to walk around the park firing his gun, McManus told the paper.

The man was eventually confronted by six officers. They exchanged gunfire, the man was hit and he died at the scene, McManus said.

Police did not identify the man, who they said was in his 40s, or say why he began shooting.

Firefighters put out the fire at the trailer, and the six officers involved in his shooting have been placed on leave, McManus said.