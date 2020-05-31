In Georgia’s McIntosh County, south of Savannah, Emergency Management Agency Director Ty Poppell said evacuations during the pandemic would be a “nightmare.” He worried about social distancing at shelters and on buses used to get people out.

Hurricane season officially starts Monday, although Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha arrived early. Forecasters expect a busier-than-normal season.

“Everything that we do will be affected in one way or another, big and/or small, by covid-19,” Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said.

Many counties are taking federal advice and hope to use hotels as smaller shelters, while others plan to use more parts of schools besides large gyms. Still others, especially in Louisiana, plan for big shelters with more social distancing.

Officials emphasize that shelters are last resorts, urging people to stay with friends or in hotels. But high unemployment rates are making the expense of hotels less feasible.

“Our biggest change to our hurricane plan is sheltering. How are we going to shelter those that have to evacuate? How are going to shelter those that are positive covid patients?” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michl said.

Most counties surveyed said they’re still figuring out shelters.

While that may sound worrisome, it could be beneficial because emergency managers need to update plans as the pandemic changes, University of South Carolina disaster expert Susan Cutter said.

“Disasters are not going to stop for covid-19,” Brad Kieserman, an American Red Cross executive, told reporters in May.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Mayor apologizes for tweets but won't resign

A white Mississippi mayor who caused an outrage with his tweets about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has apologized but says he won’t resign, prompting protesters to return to City Hall for a third day Sunday to insist that he leave office.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx told the Hattiesburg American that his remarks on social media about Floyd’s death, which occurred after a white police officer knelt on his neck, “were made in haste and not well-thought out or expressed.”

“I apologize to those who found them to be insensitive, and I apologize to the people of our city,” Marx told the newspaper in an interview Saturday.

Still, the mayor said he plans to serve out his term, which expires in July 2021.

“Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?” Marx tweeted Tuesday, the day four Minneapolis police officers were fired. Floyd, 46, was handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck Monday.

In a follow-up tweet, the Republican directly referenced the Floyd case, saying he “didn’t see anything unreasonable”: “If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.”

