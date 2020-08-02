The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group determined that there is little probability of a rescue, the statement said.

Sixteen service members were on the AAV when it left San Clemente Island, 70 miles west of San Diego, on Thursday. The 26-ton craft began taking on water about 1,000 feet off the island. Eight Marines were rescued; one later died and two were hospitalized in critical condition. Sunday’s announcement brings the death toll to nine. All were based at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

— San Diego Union-Tribune

SOUTH DAKOTA

Sturgis motorcycle rally rumbles on

Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, braces to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

More than 250,000 people are expected to rumble through western South Dakota, seeking the freedom of cruising the boundless landscapes in a state that has skipped shutdowns. The Aug. 7 -16 event, which could be the biggest anywhere during the pandemic, will offer businesses that depend on the rally a chance to make up for losses caused by the coronavirus.

But for many in Sturgis, a city of about 7,000, the brimming bars and bacchanalia will not be welcome during a pandemic.

Although only about half the usual number of people are expected at this year’s event, residents were split as the city weighed its options. Many worried that the rally would cause an unmanageable coronavirus outbreak.

In a survey of residents conducted by the city, more than 60 percent said the rally should be postponed. But businesses pressured the City Council to proceed.

Evacuation orders issued near L.A.: Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled flames in triple-digit heat. The fire in Riverside County consumed more than 31 square miles of dry brush and timber, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The cause was under investigation.

Burger King worker slain over delay in order: Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot Saturday night after a dispute over a delay in a food order. The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect in a news release Sunday as Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes, 37. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon. The victim was identified as Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., 22, who had only recently begun working at the restaurant. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed. The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital. Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.