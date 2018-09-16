MASSACHUSETTS

Man who died after shark bite was engaged

A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shark attack off a Cape Cod beach had been a part-time engineering student who was engaged to be married and loved surfing and other outdoor activities, according to friends and school officials.

Arthur Medici of Revere, Mass., was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. He was the state’s first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years and the second attack victim this summer on Cape Cod.

The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday.

A shark was spotted several miles south of Wellfleet on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Transit worker charged with killing officer

The New York Police Department says an employee with the city’s transit system has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a correction officer.

Authorities said Sunday that Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus maintenance worker Gifford Hunter, 30, of Queens was arrested on murder and other charges in the death of Jonathan Narain.

Narain, 27, of Queens was on his way to work at Rikers Island early Friday when a man on a motorcycle shot him once in the left temple after a brief conversation.

— Associated Press

1 killed, two wounded in Delaware after being hit by train: A woman has been killed and two men have been critically injured after being struck by a train in Delaware. Police in Georgetown said the three were hit by a Carload Express train early Sunday morning as they walked on railroad tracks. The woman was pronounced dead and the two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Idaho teacher to be tried in his own town: An Idaho teacher accused of feeding an allegedly ailing puppy to a snapping turtle in front of several students will be tried in his own community next month, a judge has ruled, dismissing an attempt by prosecutors to move the trial to another county. Prosecutors wanted to move the trial of Preston Junior High School teacher Robert Crosland outside Franklin County. The teacher has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in Franklin County Magistrate Court.

Officials kill grizzlies in Wyoming: Wyoming officials have trapped and killed two grizzly bears they think killed a hunting outfitter and injured his client. Brad Hovinga, regional supervisor with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said Sunday that the grizzlies that were killed matched the description of those that killed outfitter Mark Uptain, 37. Uptain's body was found Saturday in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park. Corey Chubon of Florida had leg, chest and arm injuries but was released from a hospital.

Baby chicks rescued in Philadelphia: Animal welfare officials said they rescued hundreds of baby chicks from an empty lot in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said investigators responded to calls Saturday and found the chicks in a lot across from a shopping center in the Olney section of the city. Officials said the owner had hoped to take over the lot, which is owned by an adjoining business, and start raising the chicks for resale, but hadn't contacted the property owner and did not provide the animals with proper housing or feeding and watering stations.

— From news services