NEW MEXICO

Armed border group member arrested

Authorities say a New Mexico man belonging to an armed group that has detained Central American families near the U.S.-Mexico border was arrested Saturday on a criminal complaint accusing him of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The FBI said it arrested ­69-year-old Larry M. Hopkins of Flora Vista in Sunland Park. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said Hopkins was a member of the group that had stopped migrants.

— Associated Press

OREGON

$100K to be paid over Blue Lives Matter flag

An Oregon county has agreed to pay $100,000 to a black employee who sued after a co-worker pinned up a Blue Lives Matter flag in the office.

Karimah Guion-Pledgure said in her January lawsuit against Multnomah County that the flag demeans the Black Lives Matter movement and that after she and other black co-workers complained, she was harassed by others in the office, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday.

Proponents of Blue Lives Matter say the flag is meant to support and honor the work and sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

State faces new fight over execution drug

A federal lawsuit filed by death row inmates has renewed a court fight over whether the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections causes torturous executions, two years after the state raced to execute eight convicted killers in 11 days before a batch of the drug expired.

Arkansas recently expanded the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection drug sources, and the case heading to trial Tuesday could impact its efforts to restart executions that have been on hold because of a lack of the drugs. It will also be the latest legal battle over midazolam, a sedative that other states have moved away from using.

— Associated Press

Ex-N.C. governor says man beat his car with tree limb: A man attacked former N.C. governor Pat McCrory's car with a tree limb in Charlotte, McCrory said Thursday on his WBT radio show. McCrory said he stopped his car Wednesday to let a man walk through a crosswalk. "He turned toward me, and he starting cussing and yelling at me," McCrory said on the show. "And I think he banged on the hood of my car. And I said, 'This is interesting.' " McCrory said he realized the man had a big stick in his hand. "A huge stick — a limb. A huge limb that's taller than he is and he is a big man."

5-year-old boy calls 911 to ask for McDonald's: A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald's, but his grandmother was sleeping. So he called 911 and made a request. WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids reported that Iziah Hall of the city of Wyoming, Mich., asked the dispatcher: "Can you bring me McDonald's?" Dispatcher Sara Kuberski says she told him no but reached out to police. Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson said he stopped at McDonald's on his way to check on Iziah's home in the western Michigan city.

— From news services