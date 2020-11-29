Now the monolith has vanished, leaving the curious with even more questions. The Utah Bureau of Land Management said this weekend that it has heard about “a person or group” removing the object on Friday night.

“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party,” the bureau said in a statement, adding that it does not investigate “crimes involving private property,” such as the monolith.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andy Battenfield confirmed to The Washington Post on Sunday that the structure is gone but said he could not speak to who took it or when.

The Utah Department of Public Safety was surveying sheep by helicopter Nov. 18 when workers discovered the monolith “installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock,” authorities said.

The Department of Public Safety declined to disclose the monolith’s exact location, warning that people who try to visit it might end up stranded. But some went searching anyway. The Salt Lake Tribune, which confirmed the object’s disappearance Saturday, spoke with disappointed visitors who drove hours to catch a glimpse.

All that remained Saturday, according to the Tribune: a metal triangle and a hole where the monolith used to stand, surrounded by the tracks of those who came to check it out.

Colorado resident Riccardo Marino told the newspaper that he saw a truck driving away from the area with a big rectangular object.

Then he realized the monolith was gone.

It was a “very eerie feeling, arriving in the moonlight to nothing there,” Marino told the Tribune.

— Hannah Knowles

FLORIDA

Mother of slain teen shot during funeral

An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered Saturday afternoon at a burial service for a teenager who was shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, officials said.

The teenager’s mother was wounded by the bullet, Florida Today reported.

The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to Sincere Pierce, 18. Pierce and Angelo Crooms, 16, were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy.

The shot was fired as the pastor had just finished his prayers and the teenager’s friends and loved ones were placing flowers on the casket, the newspaper reported. The loud popping sound was followed by stunned silence before Quasheda Pierce screamed that she had been hit.

The newspaper reported that mourners were at first slow to react before realizing what had occurred. They began rushing to cars and leaving the funeral.

Friends and family members helped Quasheda Pierce into a minivan before ambulances arrived. Deputies carrying rifles arrived a short time later in response to multiple 911 calls.

The mother was taken to a hospital, but the severity of her injury was not immediately known.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the cemetery throughout the afternoon Saturday, the newspaper reported.

The teenagers were killed when Deputy Jafet Santiago-Miranda fired multiple shots into their car after they didn’t pull over. Sheriff Wayne Ivey had said the deputies thought the vehicle may have been stolen, but the teenagers’ families and lawyer, Natalie Jackson, said they had permission to use the car and called it a case of mistaken identity.

Their deaths captured national interest, with widely known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump working on behalf of the families in what he called a bid for justice.