NEVADA

MGM countersues mass shooting victims

The company that owns the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire last year on concertgoers has filed lawsuits against more than 1,000 people who survived the massacre, arguing that it has “no liability of any kind” for the attack.

The lawsuits, filed last week in federal court, come nine months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A gunman firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself, police said.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, said its filings were intended to seek a “timely resolution” for people impacted. The company filed one lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada and another in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, against residents of those states who say they were injured in the rampage.

“From the day of this tragedy, we have focused on the recovery of those impacted by the despicable act of one evil individual,” MGM Resorts spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a statement. “While we expected the litigation that followed, we also feel strongly that victims and the community should be able to recover and find resolution in a timely manner.”

The lawsuit argues MGM is protected from liability under a federal law enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

— Mark Berman

NEW YORK

Skelos, son convicted of corruption in retrial

Former New York state Senate majority leader Dean Skelos was found guilty of soliciting bribes and other federal corruption charges by a jury Tuesday, nearly a year after an appeals court threw out an earlier conviction.

The federal jury in Manhattan also convicted Skelos’s son, Adam. Both men were found guilty of all the charges they faced, which in addition to soliciting bribes included extortion and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood scheduled sentencing for Oct. 24.

Prosecutors accused the elder Skelos, a Republican from Long Island, of using his position to pressure three companies to provide his son with consulting work, a “no-show” job and a $20,000 payment.

Both men were found guilty by a jury in December 2015. Judge Wood later sentenced Dean Skelos to five years in prison and Adam Skelos to 6½ years.

Last September, a federal appeals court in New York threw out the convictions, ruling that the jury had received improper instructions in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 decision overturning the corruption conviction of former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell.

The Supreme Court ruled that routine political activities such as arranging meetings were not “official acts” that could be prosecuted under federal bribery law.

— Reuters