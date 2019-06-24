Washington

Flynn's attorney seeks classified information

Michael Flynn’s new lawyer told a federal judge Monday that she might not be ready to discuss a sentencing date for President Trump’s former national security adviser for 90 days, and that the defense team wants time to obtain security clearances to access classified information.

Flynn awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts in Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and his appearance in federal court in Washington was the first since an abortive sentencing hearing in December.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan called for Monday’s hearing after Flynn retained conservative lawyer and commentator Sidney Powell this month as his new counsel and fired his former defense team of Robert K. Kelner and Stephen P. Anthony.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor and critic of Mueller’s investigation, said Flynn will continue to cooperate with the government, but that she needed time to get up to speed in the case. Sullivan asked both sides to report back by Aug. 30, sooner than Powell sought, but she agreed, saying she could ask for more time if needed.

Powell said at the hearing that she has received “three hard drives” of material from Flynn’s previous Covington and Burling law firm defense team, with “more to come,” she said. She said without explanation that some information is classified.

U.S. prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack responded that the government turned over only 20,000 pages of evidence — “not terabytes of information or millions of pages” — and said the United States had turned over no classified information in its case. To avoid further delay in Flynn’s sentencing, Van Grack asked that the judge make sure the clearance request was necessary.

Sullivan directed both sides to confer with a Justice Department classified information security officer.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with then-Ambassador Sergey Kislyak of Russia, becoming one of the first Trump associates to cooperate.

— Spencer S. Hsu

Driver charged in deaths of motorcyclists: The driver of a pickup truck was arrested Monday in connection with a crash that killed seven motorcyclists on a New Hampshire highway last week. Volodymyr Zhukovsky, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, said Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio. Police said Zhukovsky was driving a pickup towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with a pack of motorcyclists. Three others were severely injured, according to New Hampshire state police. Zhukovsky was set to be arraigned in Springfield district court Monday afternoon, according to Procopio.

— Kayla Epstein