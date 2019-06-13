MICHIGAN

Charges dismissed against 8 in Flint crisis

The office of Michigan’s attorney general on Thursday dismissed every pending criminal case related to the water crisis in Flint, effectively restarting an investigation that began three years earlier and grew to encompass charges against multiple state and local officials.

Authorities described the decision to dismiss without prejudice charges against eight people as a necessary corrective to an inquiry they said had been flawed until now. They also pledged a “vigorous pursuit of justice” and said their ongoing investigation had uncovered more information and evidence related to the crisis.

Fadwa A. Hammoud, who was named Michigan’s solicitor general earlier this year, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced the decision, which Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat elected last year, said she supports.

Those who had charges dismissed Thursday included Nick Lyon, former director of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services, and Eden Wells, the state’s chief medical executive.

For decades, Flint had paid Detroit to have its water piped in from Lake Huron, with anti-corrosion chemicals added along the way. But in early 2014, the cash-strapped city under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager decided to switch to Flint River water. Thousands of children were exposed to high levels of lead, which has the potential to cause long-term physical damage and mental impairment.

— Mark Berman

and Brady Dennis

CALIFORNIA

Congressman's wife pleads guilty to corruption

The wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter pleaded guilty Thursday to a single corruption count and agreed to testify against her husband at his trial on charges the couple spent more than $200,000 in campaign funds on trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses.

Margaret Hunter served as campaign chair for her husband, and after the couple was indicted last year the Republican congressman from California suggested his wife was to blame for any misuse of funds.

They both pleaded not guilty but she withdrew her plea Thursday during a brief federal court hearing. Her plea agreement could send her to prison for up to five years.

Prosecutors allege the couple engaged in more than 30 illegal transactions totaling more than $200,000 between 2010 and 2016. The spending included money for trips to Italy, Hawaii and Las Vegas and expensive dinners, as well as more mundane items such as shirts and tequila shots.

Duncan D. Hunter, whose trial is set for Sept. 10, said in a statement that political reasons prompted the U.S. Justice Department to pressure his wife to testify.

— Associated Press

Man sentenced to death in killing of five children: A South Carolina father was sentenced to death Thursday for killing his five children with his own hands. After they were dead, he drove around with their bodies for nine days before dumping them in garbage bags on the side of an Alabama dirt road. The same Lexington County jury convicted Timothy Jones Jr. of five counts of murder last week in the deaths of his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

— Associated Press