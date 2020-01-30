Muse and two other men were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport where his brother, Muse Muse, was starting a journey to Somalia to join the Islamic State, according to federal authorities.

Mohamud Muse was aware that the Islamic State is a “designated foreign terrorist organization,” his plea agreement states.

Muse Muse pleaded guilty on Jan. 7. Charges are pending against a third man, Mohamed Haji. The three are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.

FLORIDA

Cuban sentenced for human smuggling

A Cuban man has been sentenced to four years and nine months in U.S. federal prison for running a human smuggling operation from Cuba to Mexico to the United States.

Tomas Vale Valdivia, 45, was sentenced Tuesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to commit migrant smuggling for profit.

From 2013 to 2018, Vale Valdivia and at least five others were members of an immigrant smuggling conspiracy operating in Miami, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, authorities said. More than 100 migrants were smuggled from Cuba to Mexico and then ultimately to the border of the United States. The migrants were charged approximately $10,000 each.