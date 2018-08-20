MICHIGAN

Health chief to be tried in men's deaths

A judge on Monday ordered Michigan’s state health director to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of two men linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to issue a timely alert to the public about the outbreak. Judge David Goggins said deaths probably could have been prevented if the outbreak had been publicly known.

Some experts have blamed Legionnaires’ on the scandal over Flint’s water, which wasn’t properly treated when it was drawn from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015.

The state says at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ occurred in Genesee County, including 12 deaths. Lyon denies wrongdoing. His lawyers say sending the case to trial will “dangerously chill” public employees.

The Legionnaires’ investigation is part of a larger probe into how Flint’s water system became poisoned when the city used Flint River water for 18 months. The water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes.

Lyon, director of the Health and Human Services Department, is the highest-ranking Michigan official charged in an investigation led by the attorney general’s office.

An additional 14 current or former state and local officials have been charged with crimes, either related to Legionnaires’ or lead in the water. Four agreed to misdemeanor plea deals.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Man charged with killing wife, daughters

Prosecutors charged a Colorado man with murder Monday in the deaths of his pregnant wife and their two young daughters.

The charges against Christopher Watts, 33, come a week after a friend reported Shanann Watts, 34, and the girls missing from their home in Frederick, a small town on the grassy plains north of Denver.

Watts faces nine felony charges, including three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

Authorities found Shanann Watts’s body Thursday, buried in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by the oil and gas company that her husband worked for. The bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were later found inside oil tanks near their mother’s grave.

Christopher Watts is being held without bail and will next appear in court Tuesday.

— Associated Press