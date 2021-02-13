Vehicle travel was treacherous in many areas throughout the region, and authorities advised residents to avoid travel.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off coast
The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast.
The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned Wednesday 23 miles off Fort Pierce. They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard.
— Associated Press
Minneapolis to spend $6.4 million to recruit more police: Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some city council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department after George Floyd's killing at the hands of police. The city council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. The department says it only has 638 officers available to work — about 200 fewer than usual. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd's death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.
Police: Dallas officer killed: A suspected intoxicated driver was arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer at the scene of an accident early Saturday, police said. Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with its emergency lights on when the suspect slammed into Penton's vehicle, causing it to then strike Penton, police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Phillip Mabry, 32, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.
— From news services