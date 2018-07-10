WISCONSIN

Milwaukee settles lawsuit over stop-and-frisk

Milwaukee agreed Tuesday to pay $3.4 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its police department spent years targeting black and Latino residents without probable cause with its stop-and-frisk policy.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved the settlement, and Mayor Tom Barrett was expected to sign it immediately.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin sued the department last year on behalf of a half-dozen people who claimed they were stopped once or multiple times since 2010. The ACLU found that Milwaukee police officers made more than 350,000 traffic and pedestrian stops from 2010 to 2017 for which they have no record explaining probable cause for the interaction.

The rate at which black residents were detained for traffic or pedestrian stops was more than six times higher than whites, according to the ACLU’s analysis.

The ACLU has challenged similar police initiatives in Boston and Chicago over racial-profiling concerns. New York halted its stop-and-frisk policy in 2014 after a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional.

— Associated Press

NORTH DAKOTA

3 seriously injured after tornado hits

More than two dozen people were hurt, at least three critically, when a tornado whipped through a northwestern North Dakota city overnight, overturning recreational vehicles, officials said Tuesday.

The storm moved through Watford City shortly after midnight, hitting an RV park the hardest, according to sheriff’s officials. About 20 of the 28 people injured were staying at the Prairie View RV Park where high winds overturned some campers and damaged mobile homes.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Paul Martin classified the tornado as an EF2, which is defined by winds speeds between 111 and 135 mph. He said wind speeds reached 127 mph in Watford City.

— Associated Press

Couple, 3 children found dead in Delaware home: A couple and three young children were found fatally shot at their Delaware home in what police described Tuesday as a murder-suicide. Delaware State Police identified the couple as Matthew Edwards, 42, and his wife Julie Edwards, 41. Police did not release the names of the children, a 4-year-old girl and two boys, 6 and 3. The bodies were discovered Monday night by a young boy who came for a sleepover at the residence in Prices Corner, west of Wilmington, a neighbor told TV broadcaster CBS Philly.

Volunteer firefighters accused of setting fires: Authorities have arrested 10 North Carolina volunteer firefighters and accused them of setting fire to abandoned buildings and woods over a year and a half. News outlets reported that Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said Tuesday that the firefighters were from the Fairmont Rural and Orrum fire departments, and were involved in a conspiracy to set the fires over the past 18 months. The sheriff said there are approximately 90 arson-related charges in the investigation..

— From news services