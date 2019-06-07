MINNESOTA

Officer who killed woman gets 12 ½ years

A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who had called 911 was sentenced Friday to 12½ years in prison.

Mohamed Noor was convicted in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Australia. Noor shot Damond when she approached his squad car in the alley behind her home.

Noor’s lawyers had argued for a light sentence, saying sending him to prison would only compound the tragedy and keep him from doing service to make amends.

But Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced Noor, 33, to a term identical to the recommendation under state guidelines.

The case, which sparked outrage in both the United States and Australia, has been fraught by race from the start. Noor is Somali American and Damond was white; some in the community argued it was treated differently from police shootings in which the victims were black and the officers were white.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

University returns $20 million donation

The University of Alabama System board of trustees on Friday voted to return more than $20 million that philanthropist Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. had donated to the university law school named for him after he called for a boycott of the university last month in response to a state law that would make abortion a crime punishable by up to 99 years in prison for the doctor, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Workers chipped the Culverhouse name off a sign for the law school Friday.

Culverhouse said in an interview that he was disappointed, and somewhat humiliated by the school’s action. But when he looked at the bigger picture, he said, “what comes out is an irony that a law school would not recognize a person’s First Amendment rights.”

School officials rejected the idea that the board vote had been politically motivated.

The decision “was a direct result of Mr. Culverhouse’s ongoing attempts to interfere in the operations of the Law School,” Kellee Reinhart, a spokeswoman for the University System of Alabama, said in a statement.

Chancellor Finis E. St. John IV said in a statement that “it has become clear that the donor’s expectations for the use and application of that gift have been inconsistent with the essential values of academic integrity and independent administration of the Law School and the University.”

Donors do not dictate school policy, he said.

Culverhouse had pledged a $26 million gift, but $21.5 million is the amount received to date, and that was returned, Reinhart said.

— Susan Svrluga

NEW YORK

Military cadet killed in accident identified

The 22-year-old cadet killed in a vehicle rollover during a summer training exercise was identified by the U.S. Military Academy on Friday as a standout wrestler who was studying law.

Cadet Christopher J. Morgan of West Orange, N.J., died at the scene after a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned in wooded terrain Thursday morning. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All had been treated and released by Friday, according to the academy.

Academy officials said they don’t know the cause of the crash. The investigation will include a standard probe by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division, a review by a safety team from Alabama’s Fort Rucker and a re-creation of the scene aided by the New York State Police, according to the academy.

Morgan was a law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020. He was a recruited athlete and a standout member of the Army wrestling team.

— Associated Press