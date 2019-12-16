AD

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Loper said Monday that Flowers could leave prison on a $250,000 bond while he awaits a decision on another trial, though he will have to wear an electronic monitor, the Associated Press reported. Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville later Monday after a person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10 percent needed to secure Flowers’s release, his attorney Rob McDuff told the AP.

Flowers has spent almost 23 years in prison as a campaign to free him gains momentum, fueled in part by a podcast that delved into Flowers’s case as well as the history of district attorney Doug Evans. Reporting by American Public Media raised doubts about the evidence against Flowers and portrayed Evans as a prosecutor willing to disregard a defendant’s rights to solve a heinous crime.

— Hannah Knowles

WEATHER

Tornadoes, winter storms cause deaths

At least one person was killed Monday as strong storms left a trail of smashed buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines in Louisiana, and forecasters said more states were in the bull’s eye.

One person died when an apparent tornado struck a small residential area in Vernon Parish, said Chief Deputy Calvin Turner.

In nearby Alexandria, La., about 200 miles northwest of New Orleans, a sheriff’s official said the storm system left roads impassable, peeled the roof off a church and destroyed a car lot.

Nearly 6,000 area homes and businesses were without power, according to the Louisiana utility Cleco.

Meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles said it appeared the twister that hit in Alexandria also struck the town of DeRidder on a path that was 63 miles long.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 2,000 power outages in the neighboring state.

Tornado watches extended from the Gulf Coast as far north as southern Tennessee. Forecasters said a lesser threat extended into Alabama, western Georgia, the western Florida Panhandle and Tennessee as storms moved east.

Meanwhile, at least nine people have died in weather-related crashes in several Midwestern states amid a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in places, authorities said.

— Associated Press

