OHIO

OSU alumni tell stories of doctor's misconduct

More than 100 Ohio State University alumni have given investigators firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by former athletic doctor Richard Strauss, the school said Friday in an update on the probe.

Strauss has been accused of sexually abusing student athletes involved in 14 sports, as well as patients at the campus health center, between 1979 and 1997, according to the school. Ohio State announced that an independent investigation of his behavior was underway in April. Strauss killed himself in 2005.

Controversy over whether OSU athletic coaches knew about Strauss’s alleged conduct has ensnared Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), an influential conservative lawmaker who served as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995. Jordan has consistently denied that he knew Strauss was engaging in misconduct toward students.

Jordan interviewed this week with lawyers from Perkins Coie, the firm hired to look into Strauss.

Ohio State said investigators expect to conduct more than

100 more interviews. They have completed interviews with more than 200 former students and university staff, the school said.

— Elise Viebeck and Shawn Boburg

Gov. Kasich commutes death row sentence

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Friday spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward and said information about the extent of the inmate’s tough childhood wasn’t properly presented at trial.

Kasich commuted the sentence of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts to life without the possibility of parole, citing “fundamental flaws” in the sentencing portion of Tibbetts’s trial.

The guilt of Tibbetts, 61, has never been in doubt. He received the death sentence for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Hicks’s Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, Judith Crawford, 42, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts’s crack cocaine habit.

Hicks, 67, had hired Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

— Associated Press

IOWA

Unexpected tornadoes injure at least 17

Thousands of people were without power Friday after unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities.

The storms even surprised weather forecasters when they hit the region Thursday afternoon, causing extensive damage to a manufacturing plant and prompting the evacuation of a hospital.

The National Weather Service said Friday that at least five tornadoes and likely more struck. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said it will take days to determine their strength and total number.

The most extensive damage was in Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 people where 10 people were injured, brick walls collapsed into the streets, roofs were blown off buildings and the cupola of the courthouse tumbled to the ground.

Elsewhere, seven people were hurt when a tornado hit the agricultural machinery maker Vermeer Manufacturing in Pella, scattering huge sheets of metal through a parking lot and leaving one building with a gaping hole.

A tornado also destroyed several homes in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant.

Alliant Energy spokesman Justin Foss said 500 utility poles needed to be replaced and 10 to 12 truckloads of poles were on their way. He said 200 crews have been called in to make repairs and restore power to 6,600 customers who were still without power as of Friday.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Records from Central Park Five case released

New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions in the rape and beating of a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.

About 12,000 pages went up Thursday on a site set up by the city.

The five black and Hispanic men were teenagers when they were convicted in the brutal 1989 rape of 28-year-old investment banker Trisha Meili.

Their convictions were vacated in 2002 because of evidence linking serial rapist Matias Reyes to the crime. The convicted men, known as the Central Park Five, sued the city and were awarded a $41 million settlement in 2014.

Meili, who went public years later as the jogger victimized in the 1989 attack, told the Daily News she was eager to see the documents because they contain information she never had access to.

— Associated Press