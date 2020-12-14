Police who were called Jan. 25 found an aggressive dog with blood on its mouth and chest standing near the lifeless body of Julian Connell on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Officers had to shoot the dog to get to the infant, but the child was already dead.

Police have said Connell was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle mix in the house.

The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby.

Connell told police she was trying to find a new home for the pit bull, which had been aggressive toward the family and the second dog, according to a probable cause affidavit.

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Man in SUV hits Jew at menorah lighting

A man shouting anti-Semitic slurs from an SUV ran over a member of a Jewish organization as a crowd gathered this weekend to light a menorah, authorities said.

Lexington police are looking for a man described as being in his 20s who was driving a black SUV, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex told news outlets on Sunday. In addition to witness accounts, the attack was captured on video, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.

Chabad of the Bluegrass said on its Facebook page that a man pulled up in a vehicle outside the Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky in Lexington as people prepared to light a menorah on Saturday for the third night of Hanukkah.

“The attacker grabbed the man and held his arm, dragging him for a block, and running over his leg. The car then sped off,” the center said. “Before he left for the hospital, the newest hero of Chanukah insisted we light the Menorah, and not allow darkness to quench our light.”

The victim was recovering at home as of Sunday, Litvin said.