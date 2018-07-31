NEW YORK

Custody fight may have led to deaths

A New York murder-suicide that left four people dead, including a 6-year-old boy and his Dutch mother, may have stemmed from a trans-Atlantic custody fight.

The boy and his mother were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Queens apartment on Monday night, along with a second woman and a man whose throat also had been slashed.

The man’s father identified him as suspect James Shields Jr. and said the boy was Shields’s son, Jimmy. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the boy’s 47-year-old mother was among the victims.

James Shields Sr. told reporters Tuesday that his son was in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife and that she was taking Jimmy to the Netherlands next week.

James Shields Jr., a licensed physical therapist, ranted about the dispute in a GoFundMe post titled “Child Kidnapping.”

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Man gets probation in fraternity hazing

A Penn State University fraternity member who plied a pledge with vodka the night he died after a series of falls avoided prison time Tuesday when a judge sentenced him to three months of house arrest.

Ryan Burke, the first frat brother sentenced in the case, apologized to the parents of Tim Piazza, who died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Burke, 21, of Scranton, said he was “truly sorry” and accepted responsibility for his role in the events that led to Piazza’s death.

Judge Brian Marshall also gave Burke 27 months of probation, fined him more than $3,000 and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

More than two dozen other members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity still face charges.

— Associated Press

Man steals shark for his aquarium:Authorities say the man who stole a baby shark from the San Antonio Aquarium over the weekend had taken it for his personal aquarium. Antone Shannon, 38, faces a charge of theft, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He was being held Tuesday at the Bexar County jail, with bail set at $10,000. The 16-inch-long horn shark, named Helen, was recovered alive Monday night. She was returned to the aquarium in good condition and will be monitored for several days.

Family urges ban on duck boats: Dozens of members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a duck boat sank this month in Missouri are calling for a ban on the tourist boats. Fifty-three members of the extended Coleman family attended a tear-filled news conference Tuesday in Indianapolis, hours after their attorneys filed a second lawsuit seeking damages from the owners and operators of the boat that sank July 19 near Branson, Mo., killing 17 people.

— From news services