Nashville police visited Anthony Quinn Warner’s home on Aug. 21, 2019, after a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend, Pamela Perry, told officers that he “was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,” according to an incident report and synopsis from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The visit was first reported by the Tennessean.

An attorney for Perry, Raymond Throckmorton, also told police at the time that Quinn “frequently talks about the military and bombmaking” and was “capable of making a bomb,” the report says. The responding officers notified their superiors and the FBI, the synopsis says, but a background check on Quinn didn’t turn up any information.

An FBI spokesman said the agency had found “no records at all” after it received a request from Nashville police on Aug. 22, 2019, to look into Warner. The FBI also processed a Defense Department inquiry, “which was also negative,” the spokesman said.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Director David Rausch told reporters that Warner “was not on our radar” before the Christmas morning bombing.

A TBI spokesman, Josh DeVine, reiterated Wednesday that the agency “had no information about Warner prior to the event on Christmas.” He said that while TBI often helps local police vet tips they receive, police aren’t obligated to share that information with state investigators, even in cases when they notify federal authorities.

The blast shattered the Christmas morning calm in the city’s entertainment quarter, damaging 41 businesses, sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries and knocking out communication networks throughout the state. Warner was killed in the explosion.

Investigators are still working to identify what motivated the 63-year-old recluse to pack his RV with explosives and broadcast an eerie warning message telling residents to evacuate before detonating the vehicle outside an AT&T transmission hub on Second Avenue downtown. Authorities are looking into possibilities that he had a fascination with aliens or 5G conspiracy theories, among other leads.

— Derek Hawkins, Devlin Barrett and Louie Estrada

TEXAS

Sheriff: Four dead in shooting at home

Four people were killed at a Houston home Wednesday in what authorities said was probably a domestic violence shooting that included a man firing at police before turning a gun on himself.

Officers went to a home in the city’s northeast around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a call saying a woman had been shot, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The officers were met with gunfire, and a SWAT team from the sheriff’s office was then dispatched to the home.

Gonzalez said the SWAT team was eventually able to negotiate with the man to enter the home, but as team members were going inside they heard “a final gunshot.” In the house, the officers found two dead women and two dead men, including a 49-year-old man who shot himself, he said.

Gonzalez said he believes the 49-year-old was the boyfriend of one of the women and that the other woman and man were her adult children. He also said one of the women who was ultimately shot is probably the person who called police. He did not identify any of them by name or give the ages of the other three.

The sheriff said the boyfriend appears to have been “the aggressor,” but he emphasized that investigators are not yet certain how the shooting played out. He said multiple guns were found in the home and that the 49-year-old told police he was injured before he shot himself.

Gonzalez said investigators believe everyone but that man had been shot before officers arrived. He said officers did not fire any shots and that no officers were wounded.