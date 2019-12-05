The Guard’s base near St. Cloud Regional Airport has been in operation since 2009, with Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters maintained there.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) canceled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was in contact with the Guard and monitoring developments from the Capitol. Walz served for 24 years the Army National Guard, while he was a schoolteacher and coach, but retired in 2005 to run for Congress.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

University settles with cheerleader

Kennesaw State University’s decision to remove its cheerleaders from the field after they protested police brutality during the national anthem has cost Georgia taxpayers $145,000 in a legal settlement.

Former KSU cheerleader Tommia Dean settled her lawsuit and will get $93,000 of the award, with the rest going to her attorneys, the Marietta Daily Journal reported after obtaining the settlement through an Open Records Act request.

Dean and four other cheerleaders took a knee before a football game in 2017 to protest police brutality. The school responded by ordering the cheerleaders to stay out of view before several subsequent games began. They were allowed back onto the field during the anthem when the University System of Georgia determined their protests were protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The out-of-court settlement ends Dean’s litigation against former KSU president Sam Olens. Her lawsuit claimed Olens was pressured to punish the cheerleaders by Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren, among others. A federal judge dropped Warren as a defendant, finding no evidence of racial animus.

— Associated Press

