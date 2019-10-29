Gallagher’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, said they are disappointed in the ruling that will cost Gallagher up to $200,000 in retirement funds because of his loss of rank from a chief petty officer to a 1st class petty officer.

AD

A military jury acquitted Gallagher this summer of murder in the killing of the wounded captive, attempted murder in the shootings of unarmed Iraqi civilians and other charges during his deployment to Mosul, Iraq.

AD

He was convicted of the single count of posing with the casualty — dealing a major blow to one of the Navy’s most high-profile war crimes cases.

Gallagher was given the maximum sentence of four months’ confinement and ordered to forfeit $2,697 for four months for the offense. But he served no jail time and was only required to pay the forfeiture for two months because he spent nearly nine months in pretrial custody.

— Associated Press

LOUISIANA

AD

Driver sentenced

in Mardi Gras crash

The drunk driver who killed two bicycle riders and injured seven following a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade in March was sentenced Tuesday to 90 years in prison.

State Judge Laurie White gave Tashonty Toney, 32, the maximum sentence, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said.

That included two consecutive 30-year sentences for the deaths of Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31.

AD

Authorities said Toney had a blood alcohol level of .20 percent — more than twice the legal threshold of .08 percent in Louisiana — when he drove his Chevrolet Camaro into the bicycle lane on busy Esplanade Avenue shortly after the annual Krewe of Endymion parade on March 2. Prosecutors said he was driving 80 mph and hit several parked cars as well as the nine bicyclists.

AD

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Plane crash sets homes on fire, pilot missing

A small plane crashed and exploded in a residential neighborhood in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City on Tuesday, setting two houses on fire and leaving the pilot unaccounted for.

White smoke rose from the house in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township where a twin-engine Cessna 414 went down, just several hundred yards from Claremont Avenue Elementary School, at 11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

AD

No one was in that home, but flames spread to another house, where a woman escaped injury, Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac said.

The flight had left Leesburg, Va., with only the pilot aboard, authorities said. It had been headed to Linden Airport, about four miles from the crash site.

AD

The wreckage, and presumably the pilot, remained lodged in the basement of the house the plane hit, authorities said. The weather in the area was cloudy and misty at the time of the crash.

— Associated Press

Man sentenced for creating fake PACs: A Texas man must serve three years in federal prison for creating fake political action committees in 2016 supporting Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders that raised more than $500,000. Kyle Gerald Prall, 40, of Austin was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud. He must also repay $548,000. Prosecutors say Prall acknowledged creating political action committees called "Feel Bern," ''HC4President" and "Trump Victory." Authorities say Prall used only about $5,000 for political causes and spent the rest of the money on personal expenses such as travel, hotel stays, alcohol and massages.

— Associated Press

AD