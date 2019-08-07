CALIFORNIA

Abuse charges against Navy SEALs dropped

The U.S. Navy has dropped charges against four SEALs involving alleged abuse of detainees in Afghanistan in 2012.

Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, Navy Region Southwest commander, announced Tuesday in San Diego the dismissal of charges against Lt. Jason Webb, Chief Petty Officers David Swarts and Xavier Silva, and Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel D’Ambrosio.

“Military prosecutors informed Admiral Bolivar that the evidence from the 2012 case has degraded to the point where they believe obtaining convictions is no longer likely,” a Navy statement said.

The development comes amid turmoil in the Navy after a failed prosecution of another case involving SEALs. In July, a military jury acquitted Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of murder and attempted murder in the death of a wounded prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He was convicted of posing for a photo with the corpse.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Ex-MSU dean gets jail in harassment case

A former Michigan State University dean with oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar was ordered Wednesday to serve up to a year in jail after being convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office that stemmed from claims he sexually harassed students.

William Strampel, 71, learned his fate in a hearing in Lansing, nearly two months after he was convicted of those charges. He was acquitted of a more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.

He faced up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, resulting from accusations he used his public office to sexually harass, demean and proposition students who met with him about academic issues. Strampel also was convicted of willfully neglecting a duty to monitor Nassar after protocols were set up requiring a third person in the exam room for sensitive procedures and limiting skin-to-skin contact — misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison.