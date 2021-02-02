At the special court-martial Tuesday, Enayat said without emotion that he was guilty.

He told the judge he did not have a “solid memory” of what happened in his room because of the “copious amounts of alcohol I’d consumed.”

Still, he said after reviewing the evidence he agreed that he grabbed the sailor by the neck and bit her on her face without her consent. He agreed with the facts read by the judge that he “applied pressure to her neck that caused her to have difficulty breathing.”

Per the agreement, Navy prosecutors stipulated that there was no sexual assault. Enayat was not charged for drinking at the party at a remote air base in Iraq despite Navy rules barring deployed troops from consuming alcohol.

It was an abrupt end to a case that had prompted the entire Foxtrot platoon of SEAL Team 7, known as Trident 1726, to be sent home early to San Diego.

The Navy fired three SEAL leaders in the aftermath of the rape allegation. Enayat plans to leave the Navy with a general discharge under honorable conditions per the plea agreement. He will lose some veterans benefits.

OKLAHOMA

Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult

Six people, including five young children, were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Oklahoma, and a 25-year-old man suspected in the killings was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, police Officer Lynn Hamlin said.

Authorities found one man and four children dead at the scene, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, Hamlin said. Officers also encountered Jarron Deajon Pridgeon with a gun and took him into custody.

A woman who was shot and wounded was in stable condition Tuesday, Hamlin said.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names. Hamlin said the suspect and victims all lived in the home, but that the exact nature of their relationships had not been determined.

Hamlin said Pridgeon was not cooperating with investigators.

ILLINOIS

Officer stabbed, fatally shoots suspect

An Illinois police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man suspected in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after he stabbed and wounded the officer during a traffic stop, police said.

East Peoria police had responded to a domestic violence call in the central Illinois city, but the suspect left the scene before police officers arrived, said Police Chief Rich Brodrick.