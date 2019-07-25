MILITARY

Navy SEALs sent home for drinking on duty

The commander of a U.S. Special Operations task force in Iraq has sent home a platoon of Navy SEALs for drinking while deployed, U.S. defense officials said, the latest discipline incident that has emerged for an elite force relied upon heavily by the Pentagon.

U.S. Special Operations Command said in a statement Wednesday night that the platoon was forced out early to San Diego by the commander of the task force, Maj. Gen. Eric T. Hill, “due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods” of their deployment.

The statement did not say what led to the decision, but two defense officials with knowledge of the issue said alcohol was involved.

The SEALs were members of SEAL Team 7, which has headquarters in San Diego when not deployed, one of the defense officials said. It is not yet clear whether the SEALs could face criminal charges or administrative punishment of some kind. The unit is still under investigation, the officials said.

The disclosure comes two days after the independent Navy Times reported that six members of SEAL Team 10 in Virginia Beach tested positive last year for cocaine use. Some of them had masked their use of it in previous tests, some of the SEALs said.

— Dan Lamothe

16 Marines arrested

over human smuggling

A human smuggling investigation by the military led to the arrest of 16 Marines on Thursday while carrying out a battalion formation at California’s Camp Pendleton, a base about an hour’s drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.

None of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security, the Marine Corps said in a news release.

The arrests come only weeks after two Marines were arrested near the border by a Border Patrol agent. The two Marines were accused of smuggling three Mexicans into the United States.

The Marine Corps said information gained from those arrests led to Thursday’s arrests.

Officials say the Marines are charged with crimes ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses as part of a separate investigation.

Camp Pendleton, the Marine Corps’ largest base on the West Coast, is about 55 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marines this year were brought in to help support the Department of Homeland Security in reinforcing the border by installing razor wire on top of barriers. Military troops are barred from making arrests of immigrants.

— Associated Press

Man gets 300 years in prison for killing 4: An Indiana man who admitted to killing four people, including his unborn child, was sentenced to 300 years in prison Thursday. Marcus Dansby, 23, of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in May after prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty if he admitted to the September 2016 killings. Dansby admitted carrying out the shooting and stabbing deaths of Traeven Harris, 18, Consuela Arrington, 37, Dajahiona Arrington, 18, and the near-term fetus she was carrying. He also shot and stabbed a 14-year-old girl who survived.

— Associated Press