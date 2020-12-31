State law laying out how those orders are issued violate the North Carolina and U.S. constitutions by treating LGBT people differently based upon whom they wish to be intimate with, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee wrote in the majority opinion. The case could end up before the state Supreme Court.

The ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in which a woman who ended her dating relationship with another woman in 2018 feared for her safety. She asked a local judge to issue a Domestic Violence Protective Order that kept her ex-girlfriend from having any contact with her.

The domestic violence law allows such orders to be issued between former and current spouses and same- and opposite-sex couples who live or have or lived in the same household. But it also applied to “persons of the opposite sex who are in a dating relationship or have been in a dating relationship.”

Wake County District Court Judge Anna Worley wrote that meant she lacked authority to issue the order, because of the law’s language. The judge did issue a civil no-contact order to the woman. The ruling was appealed.

2 Wis. siblings killed in wrong-way crash

Two Wisconsin siblings returning from a Christmas lights display were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect also died in the crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach after fleeing police at speeds up to 120 mph in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando-area pizza delivery driver. Police did not release the suspect’s identity.

The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, in a letter sent to families Wednesday, WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wis., reported. The letter listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Two younger relatives in the back seat of the vehicle were also injured and taken to hospitals in Orlando.

The driver and his sister were following their parents after viewing the holiday display at the Daytona International Speedway, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood said the Wisconsin family just missed its exit just before the crash happened. The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect had his license revoked last January, and Chitwood said he had a 200-page criminal history that included 50 previous arrests and eight stays in prison.

Quake jolts Bay Area: A magnitude-3.6 earthquake jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020. The U.S. Geological Survey said the offshore quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday a few miles west of San Francisco at a depth of about nine miles. The agency's website showed thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020. Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.