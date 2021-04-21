Wooten said he didn’t know Brown’s age, and he didn’t release the deputy’s name. Local NAACP leader Keith Rivers said Brown was Black.

The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Wooten, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots. A car removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and a broken rear windshield.

The State Bureau of Investigation will turn the findings of its review over to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who pledged a thorough and deliberate inquiry.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Official alleged to have lied in shooting probe

The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff died in a 2018 high school massacre was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he lied to a grand jury investigating events surrounding the shooting.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at district headquarters and charged with perjury in an official proceeding, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to an indictment issued by the grand jury last week and released after Runcie’s arrest, the superintendent lied when he testified before the panel three weeks ago, but it gave no specifics about the alleged falsehood. The jury is investigating whether districts are following school safety laws, including those implemented after the Feb. 14, 2018, slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Attorneys for Runcie, 59, released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he plans to plead not guilty. Jail records show Runcie has been released on his own recognizance.

Also arrested Wednesday was Barbara Myrick, the school district’s attorney. Myrick, 72, is accused of unlawfully disclosing grand jury proceedings, a felony. Her indictment also didn’t disclose details. One Broward administrator was previously arrested on charges that he rigged contracts with vendors and accepted bribes. He has pleaded not guilty.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Judge agrees to throw out prostitution cases

A New York judge tossed out thousands of prostitution-related cases dating to the 1970s on Wednesday at the request of the Manhattan district attorney, who announced he would no longer prosecute many offenses related to sex work.

The mass dismissal of charges is the latest big step in a movement to decriminalize prostitution — or at least aim prosecutions at people involved in human exploitation, rather than at the mostly poor women who have historically made up the bulk of people arrested.

Many of the dismissed cases involved the former crime of loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. Earlier this year, the state legislature repealed a 1970s anti-loitering law that opponents decried as a “walking while trans” ban.

State court Judge Charlotte Davidson dismissed the cases after District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) told the court in a video hearing that he wanted the cases dropped because the accused were “unfairly targeted.”

Vance’s office said it had identified about 6,000 cases in its records where there were convictions or open warrants with top charges of misdemeanor prostitution or unlicensed massage.