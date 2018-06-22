MASSACHUSETTS

Two men found guilty in 1993 mob slaying

A federal jury on Friday found a former New England mob boss and one of his associates guilty of the 1993 murder of a nightclub owner whose remains were discovered buried in Rhode Island two years ago.

Jurors in Boston convicted Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, 84, and Paul Weadick, 63, of killing club owner Steven DiSarro because they believed that DiSarro was cooperating with federal investigators.

Both men were convicted on one count each of murdering a federal witness and face up to life in prison when they are sentenced Sept. 13.

The case stemmed from an era when organized crime in Boston was run by Salemme, who headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the 1990s, and James “Whitey” Bulger, the gangster serving life in prison.

Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, a longtime partner of Bulger’s who had known Salemme since the 1960s, testified during the trial that Salemme had expressed concerns that DiSarro, who owned a South Boston music venue called the Channel, was speaking to authorities and might implicate him in criminal activities.

Flemmi, who is serving a life sentence for 10 murders and has been cooperating with prosecutors, said he witnessed DiSarro’s strangling on May 10, 1993, when he went to Salemme’s home to talk to the Mafia boss.

Flemmi, also 84, first told authorities about DiSarro’s killing in 2003 as part of a plea deal. Salemme was charged in 2016 when authorities found DiSarro’s remains behind a mill in Providence, R.I.

— Reuters

Train derails, leaks crude oil: A freight train derailed in northwest Iowa on Friday, leaking crude oil from at least one of 31 tankers into flooded fields flanking the tracks and raising concerns about the possible contamination of residential water supplies, officials said. BNSF railroad spokesman Andy Williams said no one was injured when the cars derailed about 4:30 a.m. Friday just south of Doon in Lyon County.

— Associated Press