The January events have led to criminal charges against 10 guards — eight men and two women — by the state attorney general, whose investigation is still underway.
Attorneys for some of the guards have said their clients will fight the charges and plead not guilty.
Among the new details in the document: Some female inmates were forced to strip and submit to searches in front of male guards.
Murphy said shuttering the prison could take years and that he would work with lawmakers to address closing it during this year’s budget process. He said he wants to send the roughly 370 inmates there to other facilities or a new facility.
The prison in Hunterdon County, more than 50 miles west of New York City, dates to 1913. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said it has an “ugly history,” part of which was documented in an April 2020 U.S. Justice Department report that found a “culture of acceptance” of sexual abuse of inmates.
In April, the state reached a nearly $21 million settlement over long-standing allegations of abuse and harassment at the facility.
— Associated Press
MASSACHUSETTS
Boston's top cop fired over abuse claims
Boston’s police commissioner was fired Monday following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light.
Acting mayor Kim Janey announced Dennis White’s removal as the city’s top cop, four months after White was placed on leave over the allegations just days into his new job.
Janey said White failed to fully cooperate with the city’s investigation into the claims and was a “reoccurring presence” at police headquarters while on leave, creating confusion for officers and fostering “a climate of intimidation” within the force.
White had tried to go to court to block his firing, calling the allegations false and saying the mayor has no cause to terminate him. White’s attorney slammed Janey’s decision and signaled that the former commissioner’s litigation against the city will continue.
White, a 32-year veteran of the department who replaced William Gross, the city’s first Black police commissioner, was suspended after the Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents from 1999 that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow officer.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
University will grant PhD to slain student
The University of Chicago will grant a doctoral degree to a student who was killed during a series of shootings this past winter.
Colleagues got access to key documents in Yiran Fan’s Dropbox account and successfully defended his PhD dissertation about bank behaviors and risky lending, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
“The University of Chicago has very rigorous standards, and I want to assure anyone that the standards are not being lowered for Yiran,” said Nishant Vats, a friend and fellow student. “If anyone deserves getting a PhD, it’s absolutely Yiran.”
Fan, 30, a native of Beijing, was randomly killed while sitting in a car in a parking garage in January, the first of seven people, from Chicago to Evanston, to be shot by a gunman, police said. Five died.
The degree will be awarded Saturday.
— Associated Press