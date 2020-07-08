The state’s Democratic-led legislature approved the policing changes during a four-day special session in June that also focused on closing a state government budget deficit.

Lujan Grisham first called for mandatory police body cameras amid demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

AD

Bill sponsor Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces has invoked the death of Antonio Valenzuela at the hands of Las Cruces police officers in a video-recorded encounter in February that has led to a charge of involuntary manslaughter against one officer.

AD

Until now, at least a half-dozen sheriff’s departments in New Mexico have gone without body cameras — including the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees the state’s most populous county encompassing Albuquerque.

The newly signed bill also includes sanctions for police convicted of unlawful use of force or failure to stop excessive force by colleagues.

KANSAS

Man gets jail for killing woman on cruise ship

A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison for killing his girlfriend by strangling her and pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

AD

Eric Newman, 55, of Topeka, also was sentenced to five years of supervised release during a hearing in federal court in Kansas, the Kansas City Star reported. He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of Tamara Tucker, 50, of Lawson, Mo.

AD

The couple was on a Carnival cruise from Jacksonville, Fla., to the Bahamas and was staying in a cabin on the 13th deck. Newman admitted during his plea hearing that the couple argued in their cabin. He said he strangled Tucker then pushed her over the cabin room balcony railing to the 11th deck, killing her.

At the time, the cruise ship was about 30 nautical miles from New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

AD

FLORIDA

81 vehicles bound for Venezuela seized

Federal investigators said Wednesday they have seized 81 vehicles worth an estimated $3.2 million that were bound for Venezuela as part of a smuggling ring operated for wealthy and politically connected people.

Anthony Salisbury, chief of the Miami Homeland Security Investigations office, said the vehicles were to be smuggled in violation of U.S. export laws and sanctions against the socialist Venezuelan government,

AD

According to Salisbury, many of the vehicles are linked to Venezuelans already facing indictments in the United States, including billionaire Raul Gorrin. Gorrín is a government-connected media magnate wanted in the United States for allegedly masterminding a graft network that stole $2.4 billion from state coffers through fraudulent currency deals with Venezuela’s oil monopoly.

AD

Gorrín did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A former resident of Miami, Gorrin was involved last year in a furtive effort to bridge differences with the Trump administration by brokering a potential soft exit for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in exchange for sanctions relief.

No charges have been brought in relation to the seized vehicles, which were on display Wednesday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Many of them are equipped with police packages, such as flashing lights and sirens, officials said.

AD

Since 2017, Salisbury said HSI and federal prosecutors have seized more than $450 million in bank accounts as well as yachts, luxury properties, horses and other assets linked to Venezuelans charged with money-laundering in the United States and elsewhere.