LOUISIANA

New Orleans hit by rain, worse on the way

A storm swamped New Orleans streets and paralyzed traffic Wednesday as concerns grew that even worse weather was on the way: a possible hurricane that could strike the Gulf Coast and raise the Mississippi River to the brim of the city’s protective levees.

The storm was associated with a broad area of disturbed weather in the gulf that forecasters said was on track to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend. The system was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning, a tropical storm by Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lines of thunderstorms associated with the system ranged far out in into the gulf and battered New Orleans, where as much as seven inches of rain fell over a three-hour period Wednesday morning, forecasters said. In New Orleans, streets turned into small, swift rivers that overturned garbage cans and picked up pieces of floating wood.

Mississippi and Texas were also at risk of torrential rains.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles would be positioned all over the state.

Forecasters said Louisiana could see up to 12 inches of rain by Monday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 18 inches.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Man changed in death of college student

A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area.

Prosecutors said Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, was the last person Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.

She died of blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound with zip ties and ropes, District Attorney Sim Gill said. He declined to discuss a motive or the nature of the connection between Lueck and Ajayi.

Lueck, 23, disappeared shortly after she returned from a trip to California and took a Lyft from the airport to a park, where she met Ajayi, apparently willingly, Gill said.

Police later found her charred phone in the backyard of Ajayi’s home in Salt Lake City, along with a bone, muscle tissue and part of Lueck’s scalp, Gill said.

Her body was later discovered in a shallow grave in Logan Canyon, 85 miles from Salt Lake City, near Utah State University. Ajayi, who was arrested June 28, was charged with one count each of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body.

— Associated Press