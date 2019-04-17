New York

College student dies in suspected hazing case

A university student in Upstate New York died Wednesday following suspected hazing that has led to a suspension of fraternity and sorority activities.

University at Buffalo freshman Sebastian Serafin-Bazan, 18, had been hospitalized since early Friday after the suspected hazing involving the Sigma Pi fraternity at an off-campus house.

Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said police were awaiting autopsy results.

Neighbors told local media outlets that they saw a person who appeared to be unconscious being carried out to the front lawn of the house around 12:30 a.m. Friday before police arrived.

University officials have said an internal review is underway.

— Associated Press

Michigan

Ex-trooper convicted in death of teen driver

A former state trooper was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in his second trial in the death of a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after the trooper shot him with a Taser.

Mark Bessner, who had a history of misconduct allegations involving Taser use, fired the stun gun from the passenger seat of a patrol car while he and his partner chased 15-year-old Damon Grimes in August 2017.

Bessner said he believed the teen was reaching for a gun. Grimes didn’t have a weapon.

The prosecutor’s witnesses included a state police lieutenant who explained that a Taser can be considered a tool of deadly force in certain circumstances.

Bessner was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury opted for the lesser charge after deliberating for one day. He was taken into custody to await sentencing. The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.

Bessner quit the state police after Grimes’s death. A different jury last fall couldn’t reach a verdict on a murder charge after listening to him explain how he “absolutely” believed the black teenager had a gun.

— Associated Press

Man charged in teen's death linked to abuse as an infant: A Pennsylvania man convicted of assaulting his infant daughter years ago is now charged with criminal homicide following the teenager's death. Authorities said now-37-year-old Ariden Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya because she would not stop crying. Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment. Police say that the 13-year-old girl died in February of "complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma." The death was ruled a homicide.

N.H. panel denies pardon for man set to be deported: A New Hampshire auto shop owner facing deportation to Lebanon for crimes committed 14 years ago has been denied a pardon that would have allowed him to remain in the country. Alain Ata, 34, came to the U.S. with his family at age 10. He spent several years in prison for a pair of burglaries in December 2004. Since then he has opened an auto shop in Manchester. He takes care of his elderly parents and is engaged to be married. Gov. Chris Sununu's Executive Council on Wednesday denied his request for a pardon by a vote of 3 to 1.

— From news services