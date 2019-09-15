New York

Governor calls for ban on flavored e-cigarettes

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is pushing to enact a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns connected to vaping, especially among young people.

The Democrat announced Sunday that the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council. The council can issue emergency regulations that would take effect as soon as they are voted on and start being enforced in as soon as two weeks, following a short grace period for retailers, officials said.

Officials pointed to a significant increase in the use of e-cigarettes by young people.

Nationwide, the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed traditional cigarette usage continuing to fall for students in 6th to 12th grade, but vaping continuing to surge higher.

The biggest player in the industry, Juul Labs, said it was reviewing the announcement, but agreed with the need for action.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Rip current warning issued as storm moves

Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Humberto was 170 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral and moving north at 6 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night, moving away from land as it strengthens. Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Police: Synagogue fire wasn't a hate crime

A fire that destroyed a historic synagogue in northeastern Minnesota doesn’t appear to have been a hate crime, authorities said Sunday in discussing the arrest of a suspect.

Matthew James Amiot, 36, of Duluth, Minn., was arrested Friday in connection with the fire last week at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth, Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference.

Tusken said he has no reason to believe the fire was a hate crime, although the investigation is ongoing. Police are recommending that prosecutors charge Amiot, who has no permanent address, with first-degree arson. A criminal complaint is expected to be filed midweek, he said.

The blaze started in a shed outside the synagogue and spread into the building early Monday, Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said. No accelerants were found.

— Associated Press