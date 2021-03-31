Advocates for criminal justice reform hope it will also help redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates.

The legislation provides protections for cannabis users in the workplace, housing, family court and in schools, colleges and universities, and sets a target of providing half of marijuana licenses to individuals from underrepresented communities. And police could no longer use the odor of cannabis as pretext for searching someone’s car.

New York will start automatically expunging the criminal records of individuals with certain past marijuana-related convictions, and law enforcement in the state won’t be able to arrest or prosecute individuals for possession of marijuana up to three ounces. That’s a step beyond a 2019 law that expunged many past convictions for marijuana possession and reduced the penalty for possessing small amounts. Unlike in all other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, New Yorkers over the age of 21 can now smoke cannabis in public, including on sidewalks.

The law immediately allows using cannabis in public spaces, though New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape marijuana in locations prohibited by state law, including workplaces, indoors bars and restaurants, colleges and universities, hospitals and within 100 feet of a school.

— Associated Press

Woman found dead under trash in home

An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder was found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Sakash’s body was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including “Mermaids” (1990) and 2014’s “Still Alice,” according to her IMDb page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Between the Lions.”

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

High court strikes down mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’s statewide mask mandate on Wednesday, stripping the Democratic governor of one of his last remaining tools to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the state stands on the precipice of another surge in infections.

The conservative-leaning court ruled 4 to 3 that Evers violated state law by unilaterally issuing multiple emergency orders to extend the mandate for months. It found that he needed legislative approval to issue more orders after the expiration of the initial 60-day mandate he issued in August.

“The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not,” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority. The decision marks another legal defeat for Evers. The state Supreme Court in May struck down his stay-at-home order, finding that his health secretary lacked the authority to issue such an order. A state appeals court blocked Evers’s attempts to limit capacity in bars, restaurants and other indoor places in October.

Wednesday’s decision comes as coronavirus cases have been rising in the state. The seven-day daily case average has jumped from fewer than 400 in mid-March to 470 as of Wednesday. Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Health Services Department, said the state is seeing “warning signs” of a looming surge in infections.