The 76-page report details how the value of a taxi medallion topped $1 million in 2013 but sank to less than $200,000, leaving many medallion owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and facing foreclosure or bankruptcy.

AD

City officials adopted a moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles in 2018 and extended it last year, but they have not taken action to provide relief to the medallion owners who are buried in debt.

AD

The task force is recommending that the city recruit “mission-driven” investors who would buy the loans, forgive the bulk of the money and restructure the payments.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company has no comment on the report.

— Associated Press

Alabama

Man will be executed for killing 3 officers

An Alabama man convicted of killing three police officers in 2004 is set to be executed next month, state judges ordered.

Nathaniel Woods is scheduled to be executed by injection on March 5 at a south Alabama prison, the court said Thursday. Woods and co-defendant Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder for the 2004 killings of Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett.

Prosecutors said the officers were gunned down in an ambush as they tried to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Woods at a home where he and Spencer sold crack cocaine.

A jury convicted Woods of multiple counts of capital murder and of the attempted murder of another officer. A jury voted 10 to 2 to recommend a death sentence.