No charges filed against Mich. official who flashed rifle: Michigan's attorney general said Friday that she would not file charges against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a live-streamed meeting, an incident some described as illustrating racial and cultural tensions in the Lake Michigan resort area. Ronald Clous, vice chairman of the Grand Traverse County Board, showed the weapon on camera Jan. 20, as a citizen on the phone was complaining about a decision to allow two members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, to speak at an earlier meeting. As the caller spoke, Clous stepped away from his webcam and returned with a rifle. He held it across his chest for about five seconds, then set it aside. The caller later filed a report with state police. Attorney General Dana Nessel said a review by her staff found insufficient evidence of malicious intent, noting that Clous didn't point the gun at the camera.