“The discriminatory and illegal actions perpetrated by Orange County and the Town of Chester are blatantly anti-Semitic, and go against the diversity, inclusivity, and tolerance that New York prides itself on,” James said in a statement.
But a representative for Orange County said the agreement cost the county “nothing.”
“We simply agreed to follow a law we were already following, agreed to do a training that had already been done, and agreed to fund a study that was already being done before her office was even engaged,” said county spokesperson Justin Rodriguez in an email.
The agreement comes two years after James intervened in a developer’s lawsuit against the town and county governments over their handling of plans for a 431-home community in the town about 60 miles north of midtown Manhattan.
Government officials said they had legitimate concerns about the Greens at Chester project regarding infrastructure and building codes, but James said that was an excuse for “a concerted, systematic effort” to stop the project and keep Hasidic Jewish families out.
Messages seeking comment were left with Chester representatives.
— Associated Press
Kentucky
New policy on parole hearings is blocked
A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked a new parole board policy that would give dozens of prisoners another chance at potentially cutting short their life-in-prison sentences.
The temporary restraining order issued this week by a circuit judge was requested by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jackie Steele, commonwealth’s attorney for Knox and Laurel counties.
The court order blocks the Kentucky Parole Board from giving a new parole hearing to more than 40 prisoners previously ordered by the board to serve out life sentences for such crimes as murder, rape and kidnapping, Cameron said. The new policy sparked an outcry from prosecutors statewide.
The state parole board said Friday that it would comply with the court order and that the parole eligibility hearings at issue in the matter would not go forward.
Until the rule was blocked, some prisoners previously ordered to serve out life sentences were scheduled to receive another parole eligibility hearing as early as next month, Cameron’s office said.
They included a man responsible for the murder and kidnapping of two high school students, the attorney general’s office said.
The restraining order was the first step requested by Cameron and Steele in challenging the rule. They filed a lawsuit last week in Laurel County Circuit Court asking that the policy be invalidated, claiming it violates state law and Kentucky’s constitution.
— Associated Press
No charges filed against Mich. official who flashed rifle: Michigan's attorney general said Friday that she would not file charges against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a live-streamed meeting, an incident some described as illustrating racial and cultural tensions in the Lake Michigan resort area. Ronald Clous, vice chairman of the Grand Traverse County Board, showed the weapon on camera Jan. 20, as a citizen on the phone was complaining about a decision to allow two members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, to speak at an earlier meeting. As the caller spoke, Clous stepped away from his webcam and returned with a rifle. He held it across his chest for about five seconds, then set it aside. The caller later filed a report with state police. Attorney General Dana Nessel said a review by her staff found insufficient evidence of malicious intent, noting that Clous didn't point the gun at the camera.
Jail employees accused of letting inmates injure each other: Prosecutors charged two former employees of the Oklahoma County Jail in separate cases in which they are accused of allowing inmates to severely injure each other. Michael Thomas Hughes, 25, is charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following the Dec. 3 beating of Aaron Lemeal Cooper, 19, at the hands of 11 inmates, the Oklahoman reported. Martin Jacobs, 31, was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with one count of willful neglect to perform a duty of public trust or employment — a felony. The charges stem from a Feb. 7 incident in which an inmate called Jacobs and told him a riot was breaking out. Jacobs told the inmate he would check with the jail's rover, but a review of surveillance video shows Jacobs, "never picked up his radio to notify anyone," according to an internal investigative report of the altercation.
Man charged in killing of officer at basketball game: A New Orleans man has been charged with killing an off-duty university police officer outside a high school basketball game where he'd shown up without a mask. John Shallerhorn, 35, was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Feb. 26 death of Martinus Mitchum, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday. Shallerhorn threw down his gun and surrendered immediately after the shooting outside the George Washington Carver High School gymnasium, police said. The indictment also charged Shallerhorn with armed robbery using a firearm. Police have said jewelry taken during a holdup nearby was found on him.
— From news services