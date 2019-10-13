The groom is the father of Brandon Castiglione, 24, who is charged with killing Garcia, Agati said.

Services were canceled Sunday at the church in Pelham. A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled to take place after the wedding.

AD

Stanley Choate, 75, the presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church, was shot in the chest with a handgun, authorities said. The bride, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm.

AD

Holloway, who is facing multiple charges, is due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Attorney calls police shooting of black woman 'murder'

A white police officer who killed a black woman inside her Texas home while responding to a neighbor’s call about an open front door “didn’t have time to perceive a threat” before he opened fire, an attorney for the woman’s family said.

“You didn’t hear the officer shout, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’ ” attorney Lee Merritt said after viewing video taken from a Fort Worth officer’s body camera during Saturday’s shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, 28. “He didn’t have time to perceive a threat. That’s murder.”

AD

Her family told KXAS television that Jefferson was watching her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed early Saturday.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement that officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his gun and fired after “perceiving a threat.” The video released by police shows two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is then fired through a window. The officer does not identify himself as police in the video.

AD

Police said the officer, who has been on the force since April 2018, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. His name was not released.

AD

— Associated Press

4 killed at illegal N.Y. gambling club: Police were investigating Sunday whether a gambling dispute, robbery or something else led to the shooting deaths of four people early Saturday at an illegal gambling club in Brooklyn that was just blocks from a police precinct. The New York Police Department identified the dead as Terence Bishop, 36; Dominick Wimbush, 47; Chester Goode, 37; and John Thomas, 32 — all of Brooklyn. Three other people were wounded but expected to survive.

5th person dies in Chicago apartment shooting: A fifth person has died of wounds suffered in a shooting at an apartment building on Chicago's northwest side. Police said a 67-year-old man went into a neighbor's apartment Saturday evening, fatally shooting four people as they ate dinner. They say the suspect then went to a unit on the floor above and shot another woman, who died of her injuries Sunday. The suspected gunman has not been identified or charged as of Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

— From news services

AD